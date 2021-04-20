Texas Instruments (TXN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Texas Instruments to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.06 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.46.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

