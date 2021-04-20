The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALL. Citigroup raised their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.20.

NYSE:ALL opened at $122.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $122.96.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $2,918,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 356.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

