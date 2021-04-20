The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $79.20. 36,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,787,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

