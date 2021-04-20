The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.41.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $65.88 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

