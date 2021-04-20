The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

KO traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $54.17. 841,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,749,604. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 9.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 85,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.5% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 27.5% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

