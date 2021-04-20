The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of NAPA opened at $18.41 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

