The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $331.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.05.

EL opened at $309.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.87 and its 200 day moving average is $260.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $313.72.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

