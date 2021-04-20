The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) to “Buy”

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

PIFFY stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia and internationally. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings under the Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie, Sakura, and Mi Telur Cap 3 Ayam brands. The company also provides sweetened condensed milk; UHT, sterilized bottled, and pasteurized liquid milk; powdered milk; ice cream; and butter under the Indomilk, Cap Enaak, Tiga Sapi, Kremer, Orchid Butter, Indoeskrim, Good To Go, and Milkuat brands.

