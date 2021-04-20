The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.61 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.55.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

