The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Update

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 559,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 142,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 65,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 50,771 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1,307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,142. The company has a market capitalization of $508.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. As a group, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

