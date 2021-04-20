The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 321.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $326.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.97. The company has a market cap of $351.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.51 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

