The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

LOVE opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.31, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $72.33.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Lovesac by 7.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in The Lovesac by 2,742.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

