The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.80 on May 18th

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MRCH stock opened at GBX 517 ($6.75) on Tuesday. The Merchants Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 325 ($4.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market cap of £631.18 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 496.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 439.64.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

