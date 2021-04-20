The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises approximately 1.0% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $99.97. 6,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Raymond James lowered shares of The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

