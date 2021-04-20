The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The St. Joe worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,296,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191. Company insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOE opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

