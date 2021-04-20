The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,510,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 15,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

