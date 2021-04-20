The Travelers Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,401 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 205 put options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.92.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.