The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $219.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $201.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Shares of DIS traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,158,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $331.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $773,911,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

