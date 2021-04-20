TheStreet Lowers Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to C+

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKC. HSBC upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $999.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKC. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

