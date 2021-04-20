Thisoption Price Reaches $1.03 on Top Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Thisoption has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thisoption alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00061650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00272301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $546.71 or 0.00963361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.42 or 0.00652726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,482.89 or 0.99529145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.