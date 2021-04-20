ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

