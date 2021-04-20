ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

