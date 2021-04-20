thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €17.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.66 ($13.72).

FRA TKA opened at €11.23 ($13.21) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.23. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

