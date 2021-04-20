Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples’ Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong. Its instant noodle products include Noodles with Braised Beef, Noodles with Spicy Beef, Noodles with Stewed Mushroom and Chicken and Noodles with Fresh Shrimp and Fish. Tingyi offers RTD tea, bottled water and fruit juice as its major products under its beverage business. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Tianjin, Peoples’ Republic of China. “

TCYMF opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.02. Tingyi has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.07.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

