Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tivity Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,050. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

