TopBuild (BLD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2021 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $236.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $236.00 to $256.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $215.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $184.00 to $232.00.

2/23/2021 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BLD traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,636. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after acquiring an additional 545,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,129,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

