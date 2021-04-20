Total (EPA:FP) Given a €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.08 ($51.86).

Get Total alerts:

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €38.04 ($44.75) on Monday. Total has a fifty-two week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a fifty-two week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The business has a 50-day moving average of €39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.36.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.