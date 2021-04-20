Tourist Token (TOTO) Trading Down 87.9% Over Last 7 Days

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Tourist Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tourist Token has a market cap of $105,035.30 and approximately $2,993.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded down 87.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00061307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00277368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00024809 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.95 or 0.00927111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,437.77 or 0.99810169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.40 or 0.00634457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tourist Token Coin Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tourist Token Coin Trading

