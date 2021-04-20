TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 170,556 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Avangrid by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 397,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

NYSE:AGR opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

