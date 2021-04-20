Tractor Supply (TSCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tractor Supply to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $183.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.71 and a 200 day moving average of $152.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $184.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

