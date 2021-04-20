Traders Buy High Volume of HP Call Options (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 26,305 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 370% compared to the average volume of 5,596 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $64,139,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HP by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in HP by 9,229.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. HP has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $34.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

