TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

RNW has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.78.

TSE RNW traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,515. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.61. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$13.59 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 57.05.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

