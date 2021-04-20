Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.47

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.03. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 77,239 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 16.45 and a current ratio of 17.52. The stock has a market cap of C$32.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:TGM)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

