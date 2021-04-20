Tripio (TRIO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $823,878.00

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Tripio has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $823,878.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00068560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00094098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.23 or 0.00649692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035951 BTC.

About Tripio

TRIO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

