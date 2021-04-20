Triton Wealth Management PLLC Acquires New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,297 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.34.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 171,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,525,626. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

