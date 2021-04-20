Triton Wealth Management PLLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 24.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,260,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.22. The stock has a market cap of $393.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.