Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $201,000 Stock Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lowered its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icahn Carl C increased its position in shares of Xerox by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 27,769,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,159,000 after purchasing an additional 303,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xerox by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 628,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xerox by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 521,491 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Xerox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,612,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $49,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cross Research cut shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,300. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $26.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

