Triton Wealth Management PLLC Purchases 1,178 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 105.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $218.34. 748,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,552,391. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $116.48 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

