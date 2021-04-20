Triton Wealth Management PLLC Sells 1,659 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC reduced its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth about $147,171,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,764,000 after buying an additional 1,854,842 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,077,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,580,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 371,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

