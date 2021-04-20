Trollcoin Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 57% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,206.18 or 1.00305108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00037182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00151573 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000947 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005739 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

