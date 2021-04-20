Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a report issued on Saturday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFC. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

TFC opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

