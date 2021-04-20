Truist Financial Corp Buys 10,489 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:JWN opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

