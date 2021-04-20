Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,162 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Dynex Capital worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 180,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,545 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 112,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti bought 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,173.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 339,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,860.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,247 shares of company stock worth $219,971. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

DX stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

