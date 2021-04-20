Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,638 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 133.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after acquiring an additional 226,778 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after acquiring an additional 219,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $24,584,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $131.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.84. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.83 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

