Truist Financial Corp Invests $790,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -49.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

