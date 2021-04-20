Truist Financial Corp Purchases 12,790 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm has a market cap of $494.97 million, a P/E ratio of -258.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 124.59%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

