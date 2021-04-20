Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $161.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 128.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.69 and its 200 day moving average is $141.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $167.41.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

