Truist Raises Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $21.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target raised by Truist from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.43.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $16.69 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $99,429.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

