Truist Raises The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $205.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.07.

DIS opened at $187.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after buying an additional 156,736 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

