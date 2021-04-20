TrumpCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $129,261.83 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $129,261.83 and $5.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00054435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00300743 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000519 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00032523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003826 BTC.

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

